Major League Wrestling has released the following preview for this evening’s War Chamber matchup, which features CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mds Kurgger, Ikuro Kwon, and the SENTAI Death Squad) against the Hammerheads (world champion Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, EJ Nduka, Savio Vega, and a mystery partner). Check it out below.

Major League Wrestling returns tonight at 7pm ET with WAR CHAMBER, streaming worldwide for free on MLW’s YouTube channel, Fite.TV and Saturdays on beIN Sports.

WAR CHAMBER: Hammerheads vs. CONTRA Unit: Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, EJ Nduka, Savio Vega and Cesar Duran’s mystery partner vs. Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Ikuro Kwon and The SENTAI Death Squad

Major League Wrestling’s two and half year war with CONTRA reaches its final battle as World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone and his team meet the global dealers in violence inside the WAR CHAMBER, presented by newlawoffice.com.

Hammerstone leads a team joined by Dynastic teammate Richard Holliday, 6’8 IFBB Bodybuilding and football standout “The Judge” EJ Nduka, legendary brawler Savio Vega and a mystery partner handpicked by one “El Jefe” Cesar Duran.

Standing in their path to victory however is the best within CONTRA’s ranks in the form of CONTRA’s kingpin Jacob Fatu, the “ Black Hand of CONTRA” Mads Krugger, pit fighter Ikuro Kwon, and the SENTAI Death Squad.

Can Hammer and his team take out CONTRA inside the WAR CHAMBER and purge MLW of the international cabla once and for all, or will CONTRA conquer MLW?

5150 speak on the introduction of “The Notorious 187” Homicide to the crew and re-up on their calls for a World Tag Team title shot following the chaotic ending to their trios match with Los Parks last week.

PLUS: While rumors swirl regarding Cesar Duran’s handpicked 5th man on Hammerstone’s WAR CHAMBER team, “El Jefe” has already sent more shockwaves through the league by promising to unveil yet another surprise. What could Azteca Underground’s proprietor have in store for his loyal believers?

Join Rich Bocchini, Joe Debrowski, and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout as MLW presents WAR CHAMBER!

