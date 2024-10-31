Major League Wrestling are setting some major league records in 2024.

On Thursday, the promotion announced that their upcoming MLW Lucha Apocalypto event on November 9 has sold out, marking the 11th consecutive sellout for the company, and the largest U.S. crowd in MLW history.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.

Chicago sells out!

MLW Shatters Records with 11th Consecutive Sellout, largest U.S. Crowd in MLW history.

CHICAGO – October 31, 2024 – Major League Wrestling (MLW) proudly announces that its highly anticipated Lucha Apocalypto event on November 9 has officially sold out, marking the record-setting 11th consecutive sellout for MLW this year. Cicero Stadium will welcome the largest crowd ever for MLW in the United States, with expanded seating capacity set to accommodate the electric atmosphere. This historic event also sets a new all-time attendance record, underscoring MLW’s momentum and the fervor of its MLW renegade fans in Chicagoland.

MLW’s lucha boss and mastermind behind Lucha Apocalypto, César Durán, shared his excitement, promising fans an unforgettable night of action: “I shall deliver the ultimate super lucha to the devoted renegades who filled Cicero Stadium once again. Prepare for the very best, as only El Jefe can provide!”

For fans unable to attend in person, MLW will present Lucha Apocalypto live and free on YouTube at 10 pm ET on Saturday, November 9 at http://www.youtube.com/@mlw. This special broadcast is the only way for fans worldwide to experience the explosive, sold-out card.

The stacked lineup for Lucha Apocalypto features the best from MLW and in lucha libre from CMLL, including:

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Místico vs. Titán vs. Averno

Trios Match: Atlantis, Atlantis Jr. & Star Jr. vs. Bárbaro Cavernario, Magnus & Felino

Chain Match: BRG vs. Alex Kane (cornered by Mr. Thomas)

Tag Team Action: Último Guerrero & Hechicero vs. Esfinge & Kevin Knight

Falls Count Anywhere National Openweight Championship: Matthew Justice vs. Bad Dude Tito

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Janai Kai (Champion) vs. Lluvia vs. Persephone

Fans can also look forward to appearances from MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima, Salina de la Renta, Jesus Rodriguez, CONTRA Unit, the Rogue Horsemen, Donovan Dijak, Tom Lawlor, and many more!

As MLW prepares for a historic night, the league extends a heartfelt thank you to its incredible fans for their continued support and dedication. Join us online as we make history in Chicago!