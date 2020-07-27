MLW Signs Distribution Agreement With Digital Original Entertainment

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they’ve signed a new distribution agreement with Digital Original Entertainment, where their weekly episodic Fusion will appear on DOE’s new streaming service. Details can be found below.
NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”®) today announced a distribution agreement with Digital Original Entertainment. Under the terms of the new agreement, MLW will bring its world class brand of combat sports to Digital Original Entertainment’s new streaming service, the DOE TV Network.
Set to launch this fall, DOE TV Network is a standalone streaming network. The network will launch on Pluto TV and be available through all internet-connected TV platforms, Android and AppleIOS/iPadOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox One, Chromecast and Virgin Media.
“We’re thrilled that Doe TV Network viewers will get to see all of the world class fighters MLW has to offer starting this fall,” said MLW COO Jared St. Laurent. “Whether it’s World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed or any of the other incredible athletes in Major League Wrestling, anybody who tunes into the Doe TV Network can expect all of the action and excitement MLW is known for.”
“At Doe TV Network we are super excited about bringing Major League Wrestling to our network this fall,” said DOE TV Network CEO Ron “Doe” Williams.
The new agreement will see MLW’s popular flagship series, MLW FUSION premiere in September on the DOE TV Network.
