Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Sam Adonis, one of the top stars out of Mexico, has signed with the promotion, and will be debuting at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

A perennial main eventer in CMLL and now AAA, Sam Adonis was once described by a Mexican tabloid as “the most hated man in Mexico.” Now he’s gone Major League.

Standing 6’4″, the Pittsburgh showboat’s big mouth and unapologetic attitude have helped launch him into stardom.

Flagrantly breaking the rules in bouts, Adonis can back up his trash talking, unleashing 450 splashes, brainbusters and his signature Orange Blossom Thunder Driver.

Forever hated by Mexican fans for defeating Blue Panther and taking his hair in a high profile Luchas de Apuestas, Adonis thrives on the shock and scandal of his fame and success.

This would prove true with Ultmo Dragon. Adonis spent time at the Toryumon Mexico promotion, where he feuded with Dragon. The feud would would cross continents, with Dragon and Adonis clashing in All Japan, where Adonis would shockingly rip the mask off of the Japanese icon.

Ruthless in and away from the ring, this abrasive heat seeker can switch-up styles from lucha to brawling to whatever it takes to get the win.

Now Mexico’s top rudo enters Major League Wrestling ready to ignite a trailblazing path like only the “American Arrogant” can.

See Sam Adonis’ MLW debut LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30.

CARD

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

The debut of Sam Adonis

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

The Samoan SWAT Team

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

