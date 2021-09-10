Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that 5150’s Slice Boogie has been signed to a multi-year deal with the promotion. He will be in action when MLW returns to Philadelphia for their Fightland tapings. Full details can be found below.

In what has been a very active week of doing deals, MLW.com can confirm that Slice Boogie has put pen to paper on a multi-year deal with Major League Wrestling.

Cesar Duran is said to have brokered the deal with Konnan with the new MLW matchmaker looking to bring a new brand of violence to the league when the new season kicks off in a few weeks.

Slice Boogie along with the 5150 will be in action at MLW FIGHTLAND at the 2300 Arena on October 2. The event will be filmed for national television.

Born and raised in Queens, NY, the “King of the Concrete Jungle,” got his name the hard way: he earned on the streets. Growing up on the street, Slice is raw, ruthless and shows no remorse when the bell rings or someone dares to disrespect him away from ring.

After getting into trouble and looking for a fresh start, Slice moved to LA in 2015 and soon thereafter began pursuing a career of fighting in the squared circle.

A no nonsense brawler, Slice is notorious for his brutal and blunt style, pummeling victims into a pulp.

Affiliated with the 5150 gang, Slice represents his roots every time he gets into the ring. Leaving nothing to spare, Slice is an unrelenting force with no off switch.

You best come correct, or you will end up face down on the sidewalk, courtesy of Slice Boogie.