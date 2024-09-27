The aftermath of Hurricane Helene continues.

In addition to Joe Hendry being pulled from House Of Glory: Believe in the Glory and TNA rescheduling their back-to-back iMPACT taping in Spartanburg, another change has been forced due to the tropical storm / hurricane.

Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW Slaughterhouse event in St. Petersburg, FL. has been cancelled.

The company issued the following announcement: