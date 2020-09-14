Former MMA star turned pro-wrestler Josh Barnett has announced on Twitter that Major League Wrestling’s Calvin Tankman will be competing at his October 11th Bloodsport special from Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. He joins previously announced talents like Homicide, Josh Alexander, and IMPACT Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo.

MLW signed Tankman back in June, where CEO Court Bauer said, “Calvin caught my eye for his athletic explosiveness and versatility as a competitor. There isn’t anyone like Calvin Tankman in the sport today and it is our privilege to share this extraordinary competitor with the world.”