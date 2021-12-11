Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that new tag champion Danny “Limelight” Rivera from 5150 will be headed to IWA Puerto Rico this weekend to compete at the promotion’s Christmas mega event at Coliseo Emilio E. Huyke Humacao this evening. Full details are below.

Fresh off of winning the World Tag Team Championship with Slice Boogie, the newly minted champ Danny “Limelight” Rivera is heading to Puerto Rico this weekend.

Rivera will compete at IWA Puerto Rico’s Christmas mega event at Coliseo Emilio E. Huyke Humacao tonight. Fans can watch the card on iPPV. Learn more at IWAPuertoRico.com.

Since 2019, IWA Puerto Rico and MLW have had a strategic alliance, featuring talent exchanges.