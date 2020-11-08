Former MLW world champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor issued a short statement on his Twitter account announcing that he recently contracted COVID-19, which is why he did not attend the Paradigm Pro Wrestling event that took place yesterday.

Lawlor writes, “Unfortunately some time within the past 2 weeks I contracted Covid-19. Despite being asymptomatic, I obviously had to remove myself from @ParadigmProWres this past Friday. I’ll be undergoing more tests as is recommended and hopefully I’ll be back ASAP once I can be!”

Lawlor has been one of many outside talents working for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s NJPW USA program, and is expected to continue his growth in MLW once the Restart begins on November 18th. Check out his tweet below.