EJ Nduka finished up with Major League Wrestling on Saturday night at its Blood & Thunder TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA.

Nduka and Calvin Tankman lost the MLW World Tag Team Championships to Samoan Swat Team (Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i).

Fightful Select previously reported that EJ Nduka’s deal with Major League Wrestling was coming up soon.

In an update, the deal expired on January 1, but he honored the date since he was a champion at the time. No extension was reached to get him through the booking, but he gave his word that he would work the date.

Nduka is now a free agent. There are multiple companies interested in him, including WWE.

Nduka was considered a big prospect for the company. He was let go in May 2021 by WWE. You can check out the spoilers here.