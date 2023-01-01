PWInsider.com reports Matthew Waters aka Madds Krugger is no longer under contract with MLW.

Per the report, the two sides came to terms on his contractual release from the company. The agreement happened several months back, but PWInsider.com can confirm that the release officially went into effect as of today.

Krugger also competed under the name Logan Creed. He signed with MLW back in October 2018 when he was part of CONTRA Unit.

After that group split, Fatu and Krugger had a short feud including a Stairway to Hell match and a Weapons of Mass Destruction bout.