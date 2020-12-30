MLW officials reportedly have plans to give a “massive push” to CONTRA Unit member Mads Krügger, according to PWInsider.

Mads’ gimmick is said to be somewhat inspired by “The Spoiler” Don Jardine, and is a creation of MLW boss Court Bauer.

Krügger is set to challenge MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone for the title at the Kings of Colosseum special event next Wednesday night.

Kings of Colosseum will air next Wednesday, January 6 in the normal MLW Fusion timeslot. It was originally scheduled to air as a pay-per-view, but MLW will be airing the special event free for fans. Below is the current card:

MLW Middleweight Title Match

Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Mads Krügger vs. Alex Hammerstone (c)

Texas Tornado Match for the MLW World Tag Team Titles

The Dirty Blondes vs. The Von Erichs (c)

Grudge Match

Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Salina de la Renta will make a major announcement

