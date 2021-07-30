Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Richard Holliday, who currently hold the Caribbean championship, will be appearing for the IWA promotion in Puerto Rico at a future date. Full details can be found below.

The Caribbean Champion is finally heading to Puerto Rico.

After filing several failed injunctions to halt MLW and IWA Puerto Rico legally binding title fights on the gorgeous Caribbean island, the smug Westport, CT wrestler is now set to compete for IWA Puerto Rico.

The Azteca Underground company is home to one of wrestling’s great territories, which dates back decades.

IWA Puerto Rico has yet to reveal details pertaining to Holliday’s match. However, MLW.com has learned that Savio Vega among several other top ranked Puerto Rican grapplers are lobbying for a crack at the rarefied air of Richard Holliday.