MLW and STARDOM are going to be doing business together.

The following press release was issued today to announce a “strategic partnership” between the two promotions:

MLW and STARDOM Form Strategic Partnership

MLW and STARDOM unite to showcase world-class competition.

CHARLESTON, SC / TOKYO, JAPAN — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and World Wonder Ring STARDOM (“STARDOM”) today announced a strategic alliance. The collaboration brings together two globally recognized promotions to create new opportunities for athletes, expand international reach, and deliver compelling content to fans worldwide.

The alliance will focus on talent exchange and creative collaboration, allowing athletes from both MLW and STARDOM to compete on new stages and in front of new audiences. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to showcasing world-class competition and elevating the global profile of the sport.

“STARDOM has built a roster and presentation that set the standard for excellence in women’s wrestling,” said MLW CEO and Owner Court Bauer. “I have tremendous respect and admiration for the level of competition and the athletes who define STARDOM. We’re grateful to Mr. Okada and everyone at World Wonder Ring STARDOM for their partnership. This alliance is about creating fresh matchups, new experiences, and meaningful opportunities for athletes and fans alike.”

MLW has established a strong presence in the United States, one of the most advanced markets for the professional wrestling industry. Through partnerships with historically rich and prestigious organizations such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling and CMLL, MLW continues to accelerate its global expansion.

STARDOM will leverage this partnership with MLW to further promote the appeal of Japanese women’s professional wrestling not only in the United States, but also across regions where MLW’s broadcast and distribution networks reach.

In addition, through increased talent exchanges and the creation of new match opportunities, both organizations aim to enhance in-ring competition and drive further development on a global stage.

Taro Okada, CEO of STARDOM, commented, “MLW has established a firm position in the United States, one of the most developed markets in the professional wrestling business. In addition, we continue to accelerate global development through partnerships with organizations with history and tradition such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and CMLL. Through cooperation with MLW, STARDOM will further convey the charm of women’s professional wrestling culture from Japan to the United States as well as to various regions where MLW’s broadcasting and distribution networks are expanding. In addition, we intend to promote the improvement of the competition and further development on the world-class stage of both organizations by strengthening player exchanges and creating new opportunities to participate in the competition. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to MLW and President Court Bauer for their great efforts in making this partnership possible.

The alliance underscores MLW’s continued expansion as a global sports property, now broadcasting in more than 60 countries, and strengthens STARDOM’s presence in North America. Additional details regarding the alliance will be announced in the coming weeks.