MLW stars and current tag team champions Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie, better known as 5150, now hold double-gold in the wrestling industry. The duo won the IWA tag team titles at a recent event in Puerto Rico.

Limelight took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement writing, “#5150 came to Puerto Rico and defended the @MLW World Tag Team Championships & in the process we took the @IWAPuertoRico Tag Team championships @SliceBoogie looks like our bags are gonna be heavier on our way to Dallas.”

