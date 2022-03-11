MLW Super Fight Results 3/10/22

Grady Cole Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: Rich Bocchini & Joe Dombrowski

First Match: Alex Kane (c) w/Mr. Thomas vs. Calvin Tankman vs. ACH In A Triple Threat Match For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Kane talks smack to Tankman after the bell rings. Haymaker Exchange. Kane shoves ACH. Forearm Exchange. Tankman delivers The Pounce. Kane regroups on the outside. ACH dropkicks Tankman to the floor. Thomas trips ACH from the outside. Kane Spears ACH. Second Forearm Exchange. Tankman sends Kane back first into the steel barricade. Tankman with a knife edge chop. Tankman tosses Kane around the ringside area. Tankman is lighting up Kane’s chest. Kane punches Tankman in the back. Kane with forearm shivers. Kane kicks Tankman in the face. Tankman denies The German Suplex. Tankman with a back elbow smash. Kane repeatedly drives Tankman face first into the steel ring post. ACH decks Kane with a back elbow smash. ACH unloads two knife edge chops. Kane reverses out of the irish whip from ACH. Kane with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kane repeatedly stomps on ACH’s face. Kane is choking ACH with his boot. Kane with a Release German Suplex for a two count.

Kane with a corner clothesline. Kane sends ACH to the corner. ACH side steps Kane into the turnbuckles. Standing Switch Exchange. ACH with three sharp elbow strikes. ACH sweeps out the legs of Kane. ACH with a low dropkick. ACH with The Bridging Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Tankman shoves ACH. ACH dropkicks Tankman off the ring apron. Tankman avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Tankman delivers his combination offense. Tankman with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Tankman with a corner clothesline. Tankman whips Kane across the ring. Tankman with The SpineBuster. Kane avoids The Hidden Blade. Kane with a Leg Capture Back Drop Driver. Tankman catches ACH in mid-air. Tankman uses ACH’s legs as a weapon. Tankman BuckleBombs ACH into Kane. Tankman with a BackBreaker/Lariat Combination. ACH ducks a clothesline from Tankman. ACH lands The Suicide Dive. Third Forearm Exchange. ACH denies The SuperPlex. Tankman blocks The Sunset Bomb. ACH applies a standing cloverleaf. Kane SuperKicks ACH. Kane connects with another Leg Capture Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Alex Kane via Pinfall

– 5150 ambushed The Von Erichs and EJ Nduka in the backstage area.

– Richard Holliday & Alicia Atout have no time for Emilio Sparks line of questioning.

– Gangrel Vignette.

Second Match: NZO vs. KC Navarro

Nzo attacks Navarro before the bell rings. Nzo with a straight right hand. Nzo repeatedly whips Navarro into the steel barricades. Nzo dumps Navarro crotch first on the barricade. Nzo delivers The Razor’s Edge into the steel ring post. Nzo rolls Navarro back into the ring. Nzo has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Navarro struggles to get back on his feet. Navarro still wants to fight and calls Nzo a bitch.

Nzo kicks Navarro in the face. Nzo drives Navarro throat first into the top rope. Nzo puts Navarro on the top turnbuckle. Nzo with The Draping BackStabber for a two count. Nzo catapults Navarro throat first into the bottom rope. Nzo toys around with Navarro. Nzo hits The Draping NeckBreaker off the ring apron. Nzo rolls Navarro back into the ring. Nzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nzo connects with The DonZO to pickup the victory. After the match, Nzo gives Navarro the DTA Speech.

Winner: NZO via Pinfall

Third Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards For The MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout are watching this match in the front row. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerstone applies a side headlock. Richards whips Hammerstone across the ring. Hammerstone drops Richards with a shoulder tackle. Richards trips Hammerstone. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. Hammerstone kicks Richards in the gut. Richards exits the ring. Hammerstone drives Richards back first into the turnbuckles. Hammerstone with a shoulder/chop/corner clothesline combination. Hammerstone sends Richards to the corner. Hammerstone with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Richards regroups on the outside. Hammerstone is throwing haymakers at Richards. Hammerstone whips Richards into the steel barricade. Richards dodges The Running Boot. Richards with Two Mid-Kicks. Richards wraps the left leg around Hammerstone. Richards with heavy bodyshots. Richards with a Running Boot. Richards rolls Hammerstone back into the ring.

Richards slams Hammerstone’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Richards wraps Hammerstone’s left leg around the middle rope. Richards with a knee drop. Richards stomps on the left hamstring of Hammerstone. Richards hyperextends the left knee of Hammerstone. Hammerstone goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Richards lands back on his feet. Richards with a single leg takedown. Richards applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Richards transitions into The Trailer Hitch. Hammerstone grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Hammerstone. Richards dropkicks the left knee of Hammerstone. Richards tells Hammerstone to get up. Richards repeatedly kicks out the legs of Hammerstone. Richards kicks the left hamstring of Hammerstone. Richards with Kawada Kicks. Hammerstone is pissed. Richards delivers his combination offense. Richards hits The PK. Hammerstone sits up.

Forearm Exchange. Richards with Two Running Boots. Richards continues to kick the left hamstring of Hammerstone. Hammerstone lifts Richards up in the air. Hammerstone with The Swinging Uranage Slam. Hammerstone with clubbing corner clotheslines. Hammerstone shakes the ropes. Richards side steps Hammerstone into the turnbuckles. Richards with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Hammerstone avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Hammerstone with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count. Hammerstone with clubbing blows to Richards back. Hammerstone SuperKicks Richards. Hammerstone goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Richards lands back on his feet. Richards drops Hammerstone with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Richards connects with Two Flyng Double Foot Stomps for a two count. Richards applies The Ankle Lock. Richards blasts Hammerstone with The PK. Hammerstone responds with The Nightmare Pendulum. Richards wisely exits the ring. Hammerstone rolls Richards back into the ring. Richards with an inside cradle for a two count. Richards kicks Hammerstone in the face. Richards unloads a flurry of strikes. Hammerstone with an Inside Out Lariat. Hammerstone drops Richards with The TKO for a two count. Hammerstone plants Richards with The Nightmare Pendulum to pickup the victory. After the match, Hammerstone gets into a massive pier six brawl with Holliday to close the show.

Winner: Still MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone via Pinfall

