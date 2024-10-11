Major League Wrestling is returning to Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia in February of 2025.

The promotion issued the following press release on Friday for MLW: SuperFight 6 on February 8, 2025:

Atlanta to host SuperFight 6 on Feb 8, 2025

Tickets available at MLWLive.com starting next Friday at 10 a.m.

Atlanta, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is set to return to Atlanta’s iconic Center Stage for MLW SuperFight 6on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early as MLW has a history of selling out every event at Center Stage. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 AM ET, and can be purchased at MLWLive.com and Ticketmaster.

Scheduled to appear at MLW SuperFight 6 are top stars such as Matt Riddle, Donovan Dijak, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima, MLW World Middleweight Champion Místico, Alex Kane, Mads Krule Krugger, The Rogue Horsemen, Paul London, Minoru Suzuki, Tom Lawlor, Janai Kai, Delmi Exo, AKIRA, Matthew Justice, Jesus Rodriguez, CONTRA Unit, CMLL luchadores, and many more!

With all of MLW’s past Atlanta events selling out, fans are urged not to delay in purchasing their tickets for what promises to be an unforgettable night of world-class wrestling action.

Event Information:

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Time: 7 PM ET (local bell time)

Venue: Center Stage, Atlanta, GA

Tickets: On sale Friday, October 18 at 10 AM ET

Purchase Tickets: MLWLive.com and Ticketmaster

Stay tuned to MLW.com for updates and more announcements as the countdown to MLW SuperFight 6 continues!

