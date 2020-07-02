MLW Superstar Backstage At AEW Fyter Fest

According to Fightful Select, MLW superstar Brian Pillman Jr. is backstage at this evening’s AEW Fyter Fest taping. Pillman is still currently signed with MLW, but reports are that certain MLW contracts allow talent to work for outside companies. However, nothing is confirmed at this time other than Pillman being present.

At this time MLW is still not running events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, they have used a storyline of the promotion’s top heel faction, Contra Unit, as a reason for no longer holding shows.

Stay tuned.