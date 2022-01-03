Major League Wrestling issued the following press release teasing that Cesar Duran has a big match planned for the promotion’s January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas. Details are below.

It’s a big week for Cesar Duran with the premiere of MLW AZTECA set for this Thursday. However, “El Jefe” isn’t sitting back counting down to the mini series’ big debut.

Sources inside Cesar Duran’s office in Mexico have indicated Duran has put together a “big match” for MLW’s return to Dallas on Friday January 21.

MLW.com has learned that the final signatures should be on the bout sheet later today with the announcement tracking to be announced tonight.

What has Cesar signed? We’ll find out within hours.