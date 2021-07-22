Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion is mapping out plans for their 2021 Opera Cup tournament, and are looking at Boston, Chicago, New York, Baltimore, and Toronto as potential hosts.
The prestigious tournament was brought back my MLW in 2019 and has seen Davey Boy Smith Jr. and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor as past winners. Details are below.
MLW.com has learned that the league is beginning to map out the 2021 Opera Cup.
Cities being considered to host the annual tournament, which originally was hosted in opera houses nearly a century ago, include: Chicago, New York, Boston, Baltimore and Toronto.
The “classic,” which dates back to the turn of the 19th/20th century, returned after a 71 year hiatus in 2019.