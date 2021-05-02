Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that CONTRA UNIT’s contractual control of scheduling championship matches for world title holder Jacob Fatu will be addressed on next week’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card for the show, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today confirmed the league will provide an update on CONTRA’s alleged control of championship bouts for Jacob Fatu this Wednesday, May 5 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Does CONTRA hold all the power? Josef Samael believes so. Claiming to have contractual control over all potential challengers to Jacob Fatu’s World Heavyweight Championship, CONTRA has effectively hijacked the title.

But are things as they seem? MLW can confirm this Wednesday’s FUSION will examine whether Samael was able to effectively rewrite Fatu’s contract while the regime seized the MLW headquarters in 2020.

Will National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone be denied destiny?

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•World Middleweight Championship: Lio Rush (Champion) vs. Myron Reed

•A look at CONTRA’s contractual control over the World Heavyweight Championship

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, Richard Holliday, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.