Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their weekly series Fusion:Alpha will begin airing for free on FITE. Full details are below.

Starting this Wednesday night Major League Wrestling fans will be able to stream MLW Fusion: ALPHA for free on FITE.tv.

Alliances! Raids! Who will rise up? Tune in to MLW Fusion: ALPHA as an underground revolution begins featuring World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, Davey Richards, World Middleweight Champion TAJIRI, Los Parks, Cesar Duran and dozens of top ranked wrestlers from around the world.

Watch MLW on the FITE app on Roku, XBox, AppleTV, Chromecast, PS4, Samsung Smart TV, LG, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, Windows, and Mac. Learn more about how to watch MLW on FITE: https://www.fite.tv/p/how-to-watch/.

MLW is also available on MLW’s YouTube channel Wednesdays at 7pm ET.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on YouTube, Vice TV, FITE.tv, and beIN Sports.