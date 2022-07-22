Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they will be debuting in the city of Atlanta on September 18th with their Super Series event. The show will take place from the Space Event Center. Full details can be found below.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling: SUPER SERIES presented by MLA will be live from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 20 countries around the world.

MLW will reveal the international promotions presented in the co-promoted supercard in the days ahead.

Buy tickets today at http://www.luchatickets.com

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta

Start time of show: 6pm

Bouts will announce bouts for MLW’s Atlanta debut in the days and weeks ahead.

Scheduled to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

World Women’s Champion Taya Valkyrie

Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team

Mads Krugger

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Plus more!

