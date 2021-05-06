– MLW announced on last night’s Fusion season finale that an Open Draft will begin next week. It was noted that the company is currently in talks with free agents, top international wrestlers and “some phenomenal prospects.” The Open Draft will be available to watch on the MLW YouTube page, as well as their social media pages.

The world of MLW never stops and starting NEXT WEEK the MLW Open Draft is coming so stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/UaBjiQi428 — MLW on VICE | Saturdays (@MLW) May 5, 2021

– The main event of last night’s MLW Fusion finale saw Myron Reed capture the MLW World Middleweight Title from Lio Rush. This is Reed’s second run with the title. He dropped it to Rush back at the Kings of Colosseum event in January. Rush still hold the AAA World Cruiserweight Title.

