Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the promotion will be introducing a women’s featherweight championship title somewhere down the line. No design has been released as of yet, but MLW hints that it will be revealed soon.

Details are below.

League officials have been meeting with Cesar Duran as El Jefe looks to rev up the women’s featherweight division in the weeks and months ahead.

In fact, MLW.com has learned that the first women’s featherweight championship is being designed.

Who will make history and claim it? Sources indicate we’ll find out soon.