Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer has announced on Twitter that the company will be releasing a line of action figures starting in 2022.

Bauer writes, “No longer an IF. Deal signed today. Had hoped to share this sooner but deals take time. @MLW figures coming at ya in 2022.”

It is not yet known which MLW stars will get their own figure, nor did Bauer confirm what company MLW was using. We’ll keep you updated.