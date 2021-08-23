Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing their return to Dallas on March 31st 2022 for an event that will take place at the Gilley’s 3,800 seat arena. Full details can be found below.

DALLAS — Major League Wrestling will return to Dallas March 31, 2022 with Gilley’s 3,800 seat arena hosting MLW’s events.

🎟 Fans can purchase tickets at MLWDallas.com. All ticket holders for the originally scheduled Sept 11 event will have their tickets honored for this event.

Gilley’s is just a 10 minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

Tickets start at $18 at www.MLWDallas.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, King Muertes, Davey Richards, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Calvin Tankman, Alicia Atout and more!

More matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment.

The fastest growing wrestling league today, Major League Wrestling airs on Vice TV as well as on beIN SPORTS in the United States and in over 20 countries abroad.

MLW streams for free Wednesday nights at 7pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling.

MLW features a roster full of high profile fighters and on-air talent from around the world including: CONTRA Unit, Alex Hammerstone, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday, LA Park, Myron Reed and Injustice, King Muertes, Davey Richards, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Alicia Atout and many more.

MLW is the parent company of the MLW Radio Network, the leading provider of professional wrestling podcasts in the world with 5-6 podcasts in the top iTunes 100 in the sports category on the average day.