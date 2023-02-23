Tuesday’s taped MLW Underground premiere on REELZ drew 97,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 32.88% from last week’s 73,000 viewers for week 2 of MLW on REELZ.

Tuesday’s one-hour MLW Underground episode at 10pm ET drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represented 39,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 85.71% from last week’s 21,000 viewers that the 0.02 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Tuesday’s 11pm MLW Classic episode drew 68,000 viewers with a 0.03 key demo rating. The numbers for last week’s classic episode were not available.

The MLW Underground replay at 1am drew 42,000 viewers. This is up 600% from last week’s 6,000 viewers for the 1am replay.

MLW Underground ranked #117 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. Underground ranked #134 in viewership for the night on cable this week. Underground did not make the Cable Top 150 last week.

The 11pm MLW Classic episode ranked #122 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.03 key demo rating. The 11pm MLW Classic episode ranked #140 in viewership for the night on cable.

Tuesday’s MLW Underground first run episode drew the highest viewership of the show so far, and the highest key demo rating, tied with the premiere. Sports competition on cable for Tuesday night included two College Basketball games on ESPN, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, two College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one Women’s College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one UEFA Champions League Soccer game on TUDN, one Recopa Sudamericana Soccer game on BeIn Sport Espanol, and WWE NXT on the USA Network.

1000 Pound Sisters on TLC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating, also drawing 1.233 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.119 million viewers, also drawing a 0.17 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 6.892 million viewers, also drawing a 0.48 key demo rating. The Rookie on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.55 rating, also drawing 4.151 million viewers.

Tuesday’s MLW episode was previously taped with the following line-up announced ahead of time – the arrival of John Hennigan, Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane, The FBI vs. The Billington Bulldogs, Sam Adonis vs. MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman, plus Yamato vs. MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, which was the main event. The classic episode was headlined by Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu.

Below is our 2023 MLW Underground Viewership Tracker:

FIRST RUN MLW UNDERGROUND EPISODES AT 10PM:

February 7 Episode: 79,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

February 7 1am Eastern Replay/West Coast Airing: 27,000 viewers

February 14 Episode: 73,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 14 1am Eastern Replay/West Coast Airing: 6,000 viewers

February 21 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 1am Eastern Replay/West Coast Airing: 42,000 viewers

February 28 Episode:

CLASSIC MLW EPISODES AT 11PM:

February 7 Episode: 47,000 viewers

February 14 Episode: N/A

February 21 Episode: 68,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode:

