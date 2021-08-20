MLW’s return to action has been re-scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As noted, MLW was set to return on Saturday, September 11 with the big War Chamber event at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas. MLW announced earlier this week that they were monitor the rise in COVID-19 cases, especially in the Texas area.

In an update, it was announced this afternoon that the War Chamber event has been re-scheduled due to the pandemic. The new date is Thursday, March 31, 2022.

“Unfortunately, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and emerging lambda variant in Texas, we have come to the difficult but right decision to reschedule our September event in Texas,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We don’t take postponing an event lightly, however, the health and well being of our fans, talent, staff, crew and the community remains paramount.”

All tickets for the September 11 show will be honored for the March 31, 2022 event. Tickets are also still up for sale at MLWDallas.com, starting at $20.

MLW noted in today’s announcement, “Since July, the number of coronavirus patients in North Texas continues to climb. With hospitals and ICUs on the brink of capacity, the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area has been hit hard by the latest wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The War Chamber match, MLW’s version of WarGames, was to feature MLW World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs ending their two year feud with Team Filthy. The match was made after Ross and Marshall recently issued a challenge, which was accepted by NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor. The two partners for The Von Erichs were never announced, but Team Filthy was to be represented by Lawlor, King Mo, Dominic Garrini, and Kevin Ku. Other stars who were scheduled to appear at War Chamber were MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Calvin Tankman, Alicia Atout, and more.

Besides the re-scheduled War Chamber event, MLW still has two events on their website schedule as of this writing – the Fightland tapings on Saturday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, and the Intimidation Games tapings on Saturday, November 6 at the same venue. Fightland tickets are on sale now, and Intimidation Games tickets will go on sale October 2.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.