MLW War Chamber Results 11/17/21

The 2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Cesar Duran Promo

Tonight, Contra’s war with MLW reaches the final battle. Tonight, I will give you, my MLW renegades, the War Chamber. But, wait, I have some news for you. I think you’re gonna like it. I had a meeting with Court Bauer and we share the same vision for 2022. Aggressive expansion. So, as the owner of Azteca Underground, I made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. We’re taking MLW to Mexico. Yes, big arenas, underground fight clubs, my best luchadors fighting the best of MLW. And all for you, my renegades.

– Gnarls Garvin will make his MLW Debut next week.

– We’ll also a Fatal Five Way Ladder Match to crown a brand new MLW National Openweight Champion. It will be Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Zenshi vs. Alex Kane vs. TBD. Plus, Calvin Tankman vs. TJ Perkins In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2021 Opera Cup Tournament.

Mads Krugger Promo

War Chamber is upon us. And tonight, I lead my soldiers into the final battle. My most loyal soldier, Jacob Fatu, busted Hammerstone’s ankle. And tonight, as we enter the War Chamber, for the final battle, we will break his spirit and end MLW forever. HAIL, CONTRA !!!!

Team MLW (Alexander Hammerstone, Richard Holliday, EJ Nduka, Savio Vega and Jeff Cobb) vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Ikuro Kwon and The Sentai Death Squad) In The War Chamber Match

CONTRA Unit has the numbers advantage in this match. Jacob Fatu and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Haymaker Exchange. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Cobb runs into Fatu. Shoulder Block Exchange. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Fatu. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb leapfrogs over Fatu. Cobb dropkicks Fatu. Cobb sends Fatu face first into the steel. Fatu with a running shoulder tackle. Fatu talks smack to Cobb. Fatu with two haymakers. Fatu with a knife edge chop. Fatu repeatedly whips Cobb into the turnbuckles. Fatu with a chop/haymaker combination. Cobb side steps Fatu into the turnbuckles. Cobb puts Fatu on the top turnbuckle. Cobb dropkicks Fatu. Cobb bodyslams Fatu. Cobb with a corner clothesline. Cobb repeatedly drives Fatu back first into the turnbuckles. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb with a chop/corner clothesline combination. HeadButt Exchange. Sentai Death Squad Member #1 is the next entrant.

Cobb dodges The Big Boot. Cobb ducks a clothesline from SDS 1. SDS 1 with The Black Hole Slam. SDS 1 with a blistering chop. SDS 1 with a corner clothesline. Fatu with clubbing shoulder blocks. SDS 1 is choking Cobb with his boot. CONTRA poses for the crowd. Cobb attacks the midsection of Fatu. Fatu uppercuts Cobb. SDS 1 continues to choke Cobb with his boot. Fatu starts waving the black flag of CONTRA. Savio Vega is the next entrant. Vega with a series of kendo stick shots. Vega is choking SDS 1 with the kendo stick. Cobb with a chop/jab combination. Cobb stomps on Fatu’s chest. Cobb kicks SDS 1 in the gut. Cobb is lighting up SDS 1’s chest. Vega whips Fatu with the kendo stick in the corner. Vega slams Fatu’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ikuro Kwon is the next entrant. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into SDS 1’s back. Kwon with a Roundhouse Kick. Kwon SuperKicks Vega. Kwon kicks Vega in the gut. Kwon delivers his combination offense. Assisted Splash. Fatu with a Handspring MoonSault. Kwon with a Corner Dropkick. SDS 1 repeatedly stomps on Vega’s chest. Kwon stomps on the left ankle of Cobb. Kwon wraps his t-shirt around Cobb’s neck. SDS 1 gives Vega a kendo stick receipt. Fatu applies a greco roman throat hold. Richard Holliday is the next entrant.

Holliday ducks a clothesline from Kwon. Holliday with The Butterfly BackBreaker. Holliday throws SDS 1 into the cage. Holliday with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fatu uppercuts Holliday. Fatu whips Holliday across the ring. Fatu goes for a Bodyslam, but Holliday lands back on his feet. Holliday kicks Fatu in the face. Fatu with a straight right hand. Holliday with an Avalanche Twisting SuperPlex. Holliday sends Kwon back first into the turnbuckles. Holliday unloads two knife edge chops. Cobb with a double leg takedown. Cobb with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp. Holliday is choking Kwon with his boot. Cobb stomps on SDS 1’s chest. Sentai Death Squad Member #2 is the next entrant. SDS 2 repeatedly stomps on Cobb and Vega’s chest. SDS 2 is choking Holliday with his boot. Cobb is raining down haymakers. EJ Nduka is the next entrant. Nduka with a series of clotheslines. Nduka sends SDS 1 face first into the cage. Nduka with The SpineBuster. Nudka with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Nduka repeatedly throws SDS 2 into the cage. Fatu slaps Nduka in the face. SDS tumbled to the floor.

Fatu and Nduka are trading back and forth shots. Nduka with The Pump Kick. Mads Krugger is the final entrant for CONTRA. Another Sentai Death Squad Member will be playing the role of a guard outside of the chamber. Double Boot. Krugger runs into Nduka. Nduka ducks a clothesline from Krugger. Nduka with forearm shivers. Nduka with rapid fire bodyshots. Nduka tees off on Krugger in the corner. Double Boot to Nduka. Nduka drops Kwon with The SpineBuster. Krugger with a Flying Clothesline. Krugger levels Holliday with The Body Avalanche. Fatu with a Running Hip Attack. Kwon with a Hesitation Dropkick. Alexander Hammerstone is the final entrant. Alexander attacks SDS with a lead pipe. The War Chamber has begun.

Hammerstone with a series of clotheslines. All hell starts breaking loose in Philadelphia. Krugger Chokeslams Hammerstone. Hammerstone denies The Full Nelson Lock. Hammerstone decks Krugger with a back elbow smash. Hammerstone hits The Nightmare Pendulum. Second Haymaker Exchange. Fatu HeadButts Hammerstone. Fatu avoids The Pump Kick. Fatu scores the ankle pick. Fatu applies The Ankle Lock. Hammerston repeatedly kicks Fatu in the face. Kwon with a series of mid-kicks. Holliday shoves Fatu into Krugger. Krugger is pissed. Hammerstone with another back elbow smash. Fatu inadvertently drops Krugger with The Whisper In The Wind. Kwon applies The Sleeper Hold. Nduka pulls Kwon off Hammerstone. Holliday is choking SDS 2 with his boot. Hammerstone nails Kwon with The Pump Kick. Hammerstone makes Kwon tap out to The Torture Rack. After the match, Krugger starts yelling at Fatu. Krugger pie faces Fatu. Fatu starts brawling with Krugger. Fatu SuperKicks Krugger. Kwon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fatu connects with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Krugger shoves Fatu out of the ring. Fatu slams the cage door into Krugger’s face. Fatu starts attacking more members of the Sentai Death Squad. Fatu and Krugger turns into a massive pull apart brawl to close the show.

Winner: Team MLW via Submission

