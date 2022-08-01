Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the young Sam Leterna will be joining their broadcast team once MLW Fusion kicks-off its fall season. Full details can be found below.

When MLW FUSION kicks off its fall season it will have a new face joining the broadcast team with Sam Leterna serving as a correspondent for Major League Wrestling.

A pro wrestler turned broadcaster, Leterna trained at the legendary Gleason’s Gym under the tutelage of Johnny Rodz.

Bringing a distinct perspective to the fight game, Leterna promises to bring a new dimension to the coverage of MLW’s roster, bouts and breaking news.