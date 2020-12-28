Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that starting with the January 6th Kings Of Colosseum event the promotion will be available on the Roku Channel. Full details are below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced fans can now watch MLW FUSION on The Roku Channel.

Fans can tune in to channel 230 on the Roku Channel to watch MLW starting January 6 with MLW Kings of Colosseum free marquee event.

Available for free, The Roku Channel is your home for free and premium TV, anywhere you go. Stream hundreds of hit movies, popular shows, 24/7 live news, and more for free. Watch movies and tv shows on The Roku Channel. Catch hit movies, popular shows, live news, sports & more the web or on your Roku device.

MLW is making its January 6 marquee event Kings of Colosseum free for fans as a special thank you.

More matches will be revealed on MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports Network, The Roku Channel, DAZN.

The card for the 2021 Kings of Colosseum special:

•World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krügger

•Grudge Match: Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver

Also scheduled: World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, Alicia Atout, Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy and many more.

The special will air on beIN SPORTS on January 9. Learn more about where to watch. The event will be broadcast on a delay internationally.