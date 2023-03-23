MLW has announced a world championship matchup for Battle Riot V.

Alexander Hammerstone will be defending the title against Real1 (fka Enzo Amore) at the event, which takes place on April 8th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found in the press release below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship title fight: Alex Hammerstone(champion) vs. Real1 for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The trash talking “Certified G” looks to get gold as he bids to dethrone Alex Hammerstone and end his 535-day reign as champion in Philadelphia on April 8th.

Emerging as a top ranked competitor, with controversial clashes with Jacob Fatu and a recent high-profile win over Mance Warner, Real1 was the finalist in last year’s Battle RIOT, a match he continues to protest and claim he won.

Exhausting league officials politicking for a title fight, matchmakers have finally acquiesced.

Now that big bout is official as Hammerstone takes on a different type of challenger than any before. Known for his gift to gab, will Real1 get inside Hammerstone’s head with his trash talking?

Could Real1 distract Hammerstone and create a critical opening to topple the Phoenix powerhouse and claim the World Heavyweight Championship?

See Real1 vs. Hammerstone for the first time ever live in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 8 at the 2300 Arena. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

40 wrestlers will riot inPhilly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8. Buy tickets athttp://MLW2300.com.Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.:Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.:Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.:Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Philadelphia (previously named the 2300 Arena, Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visitMLW.comand follow MLW onTwitter,InstagramandFacebook.