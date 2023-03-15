MLW issued the following press release announcing that Lince Dorado will be defending the Middleweight Championship against Lio Rush at the April 6th War Chamber event from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling today announced a World Middleweight Championship match: Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Winning the World Middleweight Championship in 2021, Lio Rush’s reign as champion was noteworthy for his rapid succession of title defenses against a who’s who. Rush’s prolific title reign including dethroning Laredo Kid in a high-profile inter-promotional clash, unifying the MLW World Middleweight and AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

Now “The Bad Child” is coming to New York City with bad intentions on taking the belt back home.

Another title defense another lituation for the World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado. Dorado, who defeated Shun Skywalker to win the title in late 2022, has been enjoying a spectacular reign as champion… but the blistering speed and innovation of Lio Rush promises to put Dorado in the deepest waters he’s endured as champion.

Will the golden lynx pounce another challenger?

Will Rush regain the coveted gold he once wore around his waist?

See Lince Dorado vs. Lio Rush LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane vs. Shigehiro Irie

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Signed to appear:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Microman

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Mr. Thomas

Jacob Fatu

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

1 Called Manders

Calvin Tankman

Rickey Shane Page

AKIRA

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Mandy León

FBI

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

