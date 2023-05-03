MLW issued the following press release announcing that Alex Hammerstone will be defending the world title against Alex Kane at the July 8th Never Say Never event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Hammerstone vs. Alex Kane (w/ Mr. Thomas) for the World Heavyweight Championship at Never Say Never live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

This summer MLW is going LIVE exclusively on FITE+ and the main event for its first premium live event is official – and it’s a BIG ONE.

Alex Kane, the winner of Battle RIOT V will cash-in his golden ticket LIVE July 8th as he challenges the World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone.

Hammerstone has reigned supreme over MLW since June 1, 2019, when he won the National Openweight Championship en route to claiming the World Heavyweight Championship October 7, 2021. Dispatching of challengers ranging from Jacob Fatu to YAMATO, the mighty Hammerstone has been the quintessential gold standard in MLW for four years.

A grappling prodigy since his youth, Alex Kane was a 2021 MLW Open Draft standout. Quickly winning the National Openweight Championship and climbing the rankings with high-profile wins in his own right, Kane has long stated the World Heavyweight Championship is his destiny. The captain of the BOMAYE Fight Club, Kane had a brilliant performance in the 2023 Battle RIOT, being the first-ever combat to enter at number one and run the gauntlet, literally. outlasting 39 others to secure a title shot anytime, anywhere.

Now the stage is set for the title shot. Saturday night, July 8 in Philadelphia: Never Say Never LIVE ON FITE+.

Will the man who went the distance be the one who dethrones Hammer? Will the powerhouse Hammerstone throw a thunderbolt through Kane’s destiny?

Find out! LIVE! July 8 at Never Say Never! ONLY on FITE+!

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Rickey Shane Page

Raven

AKIRA

Delmi Exo

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Tony Deppen

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime

8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

