Former WCW President Eric Bischoff was in charge of Thursday night’s MLW One Shot event, and he made the decision to “fire” Alex Kane.

During a backstage segment, Bischoff announced that he wouldn’t really feel in charge until he got the opportunity to fire someone. He said, “That’s when you really know you have this thing by the b*lls.”

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

New Japan Pro Wrestling sent out a press release on Thursday to announce that HENARE and Callum Newman have been pulled from the December 6th NJPW World Tag League event due to knee injuries.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

HENARE and Callum Newman, both of whom scheduled to compete on tonight’s World Tag League card in Kagoshima, have sustained knee injuries and will be unable to appear.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing both wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

The following changes have been made to tonight’s card.

1st Match:

Shoma Kato vs Katsuya Murashima

Hiromu Takahashi & Tetsuya Naito vs Shoma Kato & Katsuya Murashima

3rd Match

BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi vs Jeff Cobb, Callum Newman & Jakob Austin Young

BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi vs Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young

As a result of the card change, HENARE and Great-O-Khan’s scheduled group match with Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi has been forfeit, and Naito and Hiromu have been awarded two points.

NJPW joins fans in wishing both HENARE and Callum a speedy, full recovery.

Owing to Naito and Hiromu’s forfeit victory, they will advance to the final with a Boltin Oleg and Toru Yano loss. Should Boltin and Yano win, and HOUSE OF TORTURE lose against Jado and Hiroshi Tanahashi, Boltin and Yano will advance. Should both teams win, a three way tie will create the need for a playin three way.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.