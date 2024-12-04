Brett Ryan Gosselin has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW), according to a report from Fightful Select.

Gosselin, who is currently a member of the Rogue Horsemen faction alongside Bobby Fish, CW Anderson, and Brock Anderson, has been seen as a potential breakout star for the company.

Before his contract offer, Gosselin had been working without a deal, but MLW recognized his potential and offered him a contract.

It is said that MLW’s Court Bauer sees a lot of similarities between Gosselin and Steve Corino, a former member of the Extreme Horsemen.

Ricochet says CIMA and Dragon Gate Pro Wrestling have rekindled his love of wrestling.

During a recent interview with Q101, the AEW wrestler praised Dragon Gate and CIMA for getting him to love the professional wrestling industry again. He said,

“Dragon Gate at that point when I was kind of shut off, I found–I re-found my love for it. I rekindled that fire that was…that was like of just embers burning at the moment just like recently with AEW, like the reason why I went to AEW is because I really wanted to find that true love again because I felt like it was kind of lost for a little bit. But yeah, CIMA and the whole Dragon Gate crew really ignited that fire for me and really catapulted me in Ricochet as a performer all around to kind of the person I am today.”

He added, “The discipline aspect of what it takes to do this, I got from PAC, and then just being in the ring, again, the timing, the accuracy, the ring awareness, everything. The spatial awareness, like PAC is second to none at that.”

And finally, Rhyno will be making his return to GameChanger Wrestling (GCW).

The ECW legend will be appearing at the ‘GCW Sorry, Pal’ event, which takes place on January 10, 2025.

Super Crazy, Mance Warner, Drew Parker, and Effy are also booked for this show.

You can check out the official announcement below:

*ROCHESTER UPDATE* Just Signed: ECW Legend RHYNO returns to GCW on January 10th in Rochester! Plus:

Super Crazy

Mance Warner

Drew Parker

Effy Get Tix:https://t.co/u2U4KR4klv Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

Fri 1/10 – 8PM

Water Street Music Hall

Rochester NY pic.twitter.com/5g1r2lKNre — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 4, 2024

