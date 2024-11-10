The MLW and CMLL crossover event was postponed.

Originally scheduled to stream live on November 9 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, due to technical difficulties, the event was rescheduled for tonight.

“Due to technical difficulties we will air MLWLucha tomorrow night,” the statement read. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Featured below is the lineup for the show that will now air tonight, November 10, 2024.