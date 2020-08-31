Podcast Archives

Hello ladies and mostly gentlemen my name I proclaim unless I’m defamed is David K. Martin and for the foreseeable future, I am going to provide you the world’s first and currently only Canadian professional wrestling history podcast! There is a good chance a few of you are already on board, but WWE has taught me my entire life to conduct a business like this as if I’m constantly getting new listener’s tuning in for the first time. Therefore, essentially my goal is to verbally recite the known documented history of the sport I love in the Country I call home, in audio form. I’ve been a frequent visitor to Lords of Pain / Wrestling Headlines for probably 10 year’s now, and an infrequent wannabe columnist for LOP Forums for five year’s now. Which brings me to my next evolutionary stage of my markish fandom, podcasting! I’m sure 25 year’s ago it would’ve been hotlines, or even 30 year’s ago I probably would’ve been an unpublished author writing a fanzine dirt sheet. Regardless of what would have been, here we are now discussing the elite people, the prime player’s, the central cities, and the monumental matches and moments as well; everything that made the sport of professional wrestling one of the most successful sport’s in Canadian history for a significant period of time.

I’ve been podcasting for two months now and thus far I’ve released four episodes for your listening pleasure, so may I bring you up-to-speed on the concept of my show? Beginning with “Introductory Pilot: Behind the Screen”. This is essential listening for everyone who has ever been a fan of any Canadian wrestler, as I’m willing to accept any sum of currency that you donate in exchange for a program on your topic of choice! Whether it be a character bio, career retrospective, match reviews, show reviews, book reviews or ranking lists, I have the “education” and the necessary resources and reference material to give you a personalized lesson on whatever you want. Best part is, no exclusivity! It’s all good folks, nobody can, nor should know everything there is to know, and I am no exception to that rule. Perhaps an even greater benefit to contributing back to this show is that you are also giving back to this audience, because there’s a good chance you are not the only person who doesn’t know something. The people that do, probably will not listen, unless they’re hate listening to assure that all my facts are factual. Just understand that I am willing to put my reputation on the line at your expense.

After introducing myself to the upper echelon of journalist’s, author’s and wrestling historian’s through these toxic social media gimmicks, I felt confident enough to release “The History of [Canadian] Professional Wrestling” which has been my most downloaded show to-date. Which again is the primary theme of the show. and this episode currently is the first hour long glimpse into what my project is for this podcast…. Unless of course, you vote with your wallet on what show’s you want me to do (that are Canadian related) if a 24 year old Canadian guy reviving classic North American history isn’t interesting enough for you. Even now, I’ve come to realize that the time I’ve spent in the past decade researching the history of professional wrestling in Canada has left me at a fork in the road more than once. And with that being said, after I release episode 5 “Professional Wrestling in Ontario: 1890-1930” I’ll immediately have to follow that up with “Professional Wrestling in Quebec: 1890-1930” because that’s actually where the origins of Canadian professional wrestling truly begin. I just happen to live in Ontario and have a bias to this particular chunk of land, and that naïve bias has already come back to bite me in the ass with my chronology. Any aspiring podcasters out there should take notes and learn from my mistakes.

And then there’s my “Bonus episode brought to you by LOPforums.com / WrestlingHeadlines.com” aptly titled “Canada Day: In Pro Wrestling History” which initially was supposed to appear here a good two weeks ago, but, not every website can afford to have monkey’s in the back operating and administrating these things 24/7. We do things the Mex-American way here; by hand, so delayed gratification was to be expected. If you choose to listen to that, that’s my two year hiatus love letter to LOP that I comprised back in my CF days, but I decided to convert this hand written column into podcast form just to enhance your audio experience with MLW History. My longest episode to-date nearly 2 in-a-half-hours approximately in length. This big bastard is salted with a couple noteworthy matches, peppered with jokes, and marinated in music and video clips to keep your mind stimulated during those long, drawn out workdays. A once in a podcast project, never to be done again. I sincerely don’t think it’s bad by any means, just purely out of my element and not a format I’ll be revisiting anytime soon. Nonetheless though, it was personally gratifying to have released it in some form instead of trashing it after all the time and effort that went into creating it. This episode is purely discursive, therefor you may skip to any time stamp you wish and listen to any parts in specific that you want.

Finally there is my most recent episode I released last week that was actually another bonus episode (that I was paid to do) because I got 1 listener who wasn’t into history and decided to donate to the show for some info on one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time – “Kenny Omega: The Career Thus Far”. With this being a Canadian history show first and foremost, I struggled with how far exactly I wanted to delve into Omega’s career. And in full, complete, honestly, I appreciate the listener catching me off guard like that; making me do something out of my element. I feel it’s been my best episode so far in my short repertoire of casts, and although I basically skipped over his DDT and All Japan work; I maintained the sanctity of this podcast by going in depth on Kenny’s Canadian wrestling career from his humble beginnings to his hometown angle against Don Callis to promote his feud against Christ Jericho. If you have watched OSW Review on Youtube, then you know exactly what I’m influenced by, but not directly ripping off. I love professional wrestling, and I respect the sport of professional wrestling… Just, not most of the people involved in it. My goal in mind is to always teach people what they weren’t aware of, promote reading, and boost some book sales for the real legends out here documenting and recording history.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and/or listening to the shows, I greatly appreciate it! I’ll be back next Monday with “Professional Wrestling in Ontario: 1890-1930” and for the few that heard my fuck up’s in the past, rest assured that these recordings moving forward will me mixed and edited with for peak headphones sound quality. If I did everything right, you should see link somewhere in this blurb with my archives, and another where you can donate to the podcast to get your topics on-the-air upon request! You can email your requests to [email protected] with any additional memories and insight you feel like sharing and just for the hell of it, why not give a good brother a follow on the Twitter gimmick @MLWhistoryPod. I guarantee you’ve never heard a podcast quite like mine before and that isn’t an exaggeration. Well I think that about does it for now. I got a shoot job that consumes a lot of time out of my life so apologies in advance for any delayed replies. Until we speak again, just remain calm, keep strong and stay free everyone!

