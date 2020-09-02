Major League Wrestling announced on their company website that National Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone is the new star of the JBL Speakers national ad campaign. Details, including a quote from the Dynasty member, can be found below.

Alex Hammerstone is determined to be the face and franchise powering Major League Wrestling.

Now he can add another title: the spokesman for JBL Speakers’ upcoming campaign.

“Everyone knows the immense pride I take in climbing to the top of MLW and representing the company as the national champion,” said Hammerstone. “Now branching out and representing in this national campaign just adds to that. I hope to continuing building new relationships in the future and continuing to represent as the franchise player”

The National Openweight Champion filmed commercials in New York City for the popular speaker company recently.

The national campaign will hit screens later this year and feature the Hammerman sizing up JBL Speakers and the competition.”