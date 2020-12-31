The father and mother of MLW star Bestia 666 were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.

Bestia confirmed on his Instagram account that his mother, Guadalupe Lizarraga, has passed away after her fight with the virus. MLW released a statement on the announcement:

“MLW sends its condolences to the family of Damian 666 and Bestia 666, who lost a wife and mother today with Guadalupe Lizarraga’s passing. Our love and support go out to the entire family during these trying times.”

His father, Damian 666, was able to return home on December 18.