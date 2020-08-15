MLW’s Head Of Talent Relations Shoots Down Accusations Of Blocking Davey Boy Smith Jr. From Working With IMPACT

Major League Wrestling issued the following statement from Head of Talent relations Jared St. Laurent, who responds to company star Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s accusations that MLW stopped Smith from working a feud with Ken Shamrock in IMPACT Wrestling. Laurent claims that he did speak with IMPACT’s Scott D’Amore, and that he was open for Smith working some dates during the pandemic, but it was Smith who chose not to act in time. Check out his full comments below.

I want to address some misinformation put out there. I had talks with Impact about Davey Boy possibly crossing over and doing some dates. We had a very positive conversation with Impact. Scott D’Amore and Impact were great to deal with and we were absolutely open to it. We gave Davey several options for how we could make this work as well as help him out financially during the pandemic. Davey opted to do nothing, unfortunately. It could’ve been a win/win for all 3 parties. It’s a shame but that is the full story.

On a personal level, I’ve known Davey for almost 2 decades. It’s sad to see him elect to end his tenure with yet another company on such a sour note.