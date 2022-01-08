Major League Wrestling’s Chief Operating Officer Mister Saint Laurent issued a short statement on his Twitter recently announcing that he has a big surprise in store for the promotion’s January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas.

Saint Laurent writes, “1/21 in dallas i will unveil the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. everything is bigger in texas and this is the largest amount of talent i’ve ever seen in one man. only in texas y’all. be on the scene, it’s better than a screen.” In a separate tweet he adds, “I am just so excited about 1/21 in dallas and the greatness that awaits. only in texas could i make such a big announcement when i finally reveal who i signed after my exhaustive worldwide search.”

Check it out below.

