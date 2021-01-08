According to PW Insider, Major League Wrestling’s planned return to New York City this February is “100%” postponed as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to be a setback. Reports are that the promotion’s CEO Court Bauer was keeping a close eye on how New York was handling their situation on Broadway, and since no shows seem ready to return to production delaying was MLW’s best option.

MLW recently held their Kings of Colosseum special, where former WWE superstar Lio Rush became the new Middleweight champion.