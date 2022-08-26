Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about the newly formed WES promotion, and why he believes they eventually had to cancel their debut event. Rawley also reveals that WES does plan on running more events in the future once they find their legs once again. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks about the failure of the first-ever WES show and its cancellation:

“I know where they were trying to go … we were thrilled with the opportunity that was at hand. They had some great financial backers, a great vision for the product — it actually went pretty hand in hand with a lot of the visions that Steve [Kaye] and I had for professional wrestling and the impact where we would have liked to have to have seen it go. We loved the fact that this was going to be a traveling show, one promotion that traveled the world internationally and hit some markets that are frequently traveled and exhausted by all the other wrestling promotions.”

How they wanted the show to take place in the Middle East:

“They wanted to hit the Middle East. There was plans for Dubai and Istanbul and some of these other places … bringing in celebrities like Alistair Overeem to train to compete in the right settings with no handcuffs on. The direction was really pretty cool, we loved the concept behind it. It was just one series of unfortunate events after another. We are talking like deaths of country’s rulers that thrust the country into mandatory shutdown of events as per the mourning period, into pivoting to a different country on literally one day’s notice.”

Says they are planning to run more events:

“I’ve talked to those guys. They plan on doing more shows, or having a show I guess you could say. But finding a time to make this work, I don’t know where they stand with that currently. But it would be interesting. But man I can tell you the thought process behind it, and of course, I am only saying part of their plans. They had some cool surprises lined up too. It was a really cool concept.”