Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently filed to trademark the term “Stay Hyped” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment and merchandising purposes. “Stay Hyped” has been the long running catchphrase of Rawley going back to his NXT day and his main roster run with WWE.

Rawley was released by WWE back in April of this year. The former WWE 24/7 champion made the filing on October 20th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summary below.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional athlete, professional wrestler, and sports entertainer; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network. FIRST USE: 20160000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20160000