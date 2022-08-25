Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Triple H taking over the head of creative, and how grateful he is to The Game for giving him an opportunity when he was in NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks working with Triple H in NXT:

“[Triple H] was the one who debuted me back in NXT.. I’ll always be forever grateful to Hunter for giving me that shot in ‘NXT’ … In my experience, it was kind of challenging to have one guy to lean on … You would think if Hunter tells you something, you follow that blindly, but it wasn’t always the case if Vince is telling you something else.”

What he thinks about the recent regime change in WWE:

“I’m not there anymore. I’m not tied in, I’m not directly affiliated anymore. I honestly rarely talk to anyone over there anymore like on an administrative level … So much shakeups, so much change, so many rumors, so many allegations, I mean, it’s the wild, wild west over there. I mean we all kind of knew it’s a circus over there beforehand.”

How he feels about the recent returns in WWE:

“I know the internet is pretty excited with some of these guys that have been brought back to WWE that were formerly released and some of the changes we’re already seeing in creative.”