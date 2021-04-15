Add another one to the list.

WWE has announced on Twitter that Mojo Rawley has been released following a day of cuts that include Samoa Joe, Bo Dallas, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Billie Kaye, Kalisto, and Tucker from Heavy Machinery. The company writes, “WWE has come to terms on the release of Mojo Rawley. We wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.”

WWE has come to terms on the release of Mojo Rawley. We wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.https://t.co/q0SnBSLBrY pic.twitter.com/I1SYPPY9Zc — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Rawley has been largely absent from WWE programming for the last year, but had a prominent role at last year’s WrestleMania, where he co-hosted with NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski. He is a former seven-time 24/7 champion.

You can read an updated list of talents released here, as well as their responses to being let go.