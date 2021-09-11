During an interview with WrestlingInc., Mojo Rawley spoke on how impressed he is with the level of talent in AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

The talent they’re getting over there have been awesome. I think they have a great combination of creating their own stars. They got some guys over there that are wildly entertaining to watch. They’re capturing the top free agents in the game and bringing them all together. It’s going well for them. I’m just thrilled to see how they’re doing. They’re killing it. They’re dominating. It’s good for everybody.