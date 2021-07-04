Pro-wrestling star Mojo Rawley recently spoke with TMZ Sports about his role in the upcoming film Snake Eyes and what he plans to do with his career following his release from WWE. Highlights are below.

Says most wrestlers want to get to the point that The Rock, John Cena, and Batista are at:

“I would say maybe a good percentage of professional wrestlers, maybe 69% to be exact, want to be The Rock when it’s all said and done. Not just The Rock, but [John] Cena and Batista are killing it. They’re on fire, and they’re all doing well. And I gotta think that they’re background in sports and wrestling really prepared them for that. And yeah man, we all really want to get to that level at some point.”

Plans for his post-WWE career:

“Well, I can tell you that after WWE, the thing that I’m most excited about is that I can do everything now. You know, when you’re under contract with the WWE, that’s your gig. You can’t really operate outside of the company. Now I can do everything, so I don’t have to be known as just one thing. I can do it all! I can focus on the stock market and trading because that’s what my background is in. I even started a company with a couple of my buddies, the Paragon Talent Group, you know which is actually here to assist people with what I’m going through right now. Because a lot of guys, once they leave professional wrestling, they don’t know what’s next, especially when leaving the WWE, they don’t know what to do next. They don’t know how to represent themselves. They come from this wrestling bubble and that’s it. So, we’re here to assist people with the transition to market them, to get them new gigs in all aspects of life and just be there for them. And coming from a guy who’s going through the same thing, it’s just been great to continue to work with my buddies and what not.”

Says he does plan to return to wrestling:

“But yeah, definitely going to get more into the acting space. I will return to the wrestling world, not immediately. We’re gonna hype that one up pretty good. Right now, we’re just gonna take this time and enjoy this freedom and do a little bit of everything; dabble and just set things up. You better believe when I come back to wrestling, it’s going to be hyped up, and it’s going to be a big surprise for everybody. That’s going to be a very, very exciting day for me.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)